B. Riley Trims Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) Target Price to $8.00

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Farmer Bros from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmer Bros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Farmer Bros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farmer Bros presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FARM opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.39. Farmer Bros has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average of $13.30.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $152.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.15 million. Farmer Bros had a negative return on equity of 13.03% and a negative net margin of 8.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Farmer Bros will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Farmer Bros by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 25,728 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Farmer Bros by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 25,930 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in Farmer Bros by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 37,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 19,719 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Farmer Bros in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Farmer Bros by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

