Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Lowered to “Hold” at Argus

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) was downgraded by research analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BKR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Baker Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $28.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.22. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Baker Hughes news, CFO Brian Worrell purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,111.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli purchased 11,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $199,645.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,234. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 34,622 shares of company stock valued at $642,165 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at $432,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at $921,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at $1,265,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

