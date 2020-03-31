Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Short Interest Up 9.2% in March

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 576,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the February 27th total of 527,500 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $98.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.60. Balchem has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $113.93.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.55 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Balchem will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Balchem from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Balchem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Balchem by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Balchem by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

