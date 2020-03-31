Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,394 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.61% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $21,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IXC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 89,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average is $28.44. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $35.03.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

