Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.33% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $24,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPR shares. TheStreet lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Shares of SPR opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 91.27 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $94.47.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 6.74%. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

