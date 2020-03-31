Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 73,997 Shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,228,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,997 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.41% of Legg Mason worth $44,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Legg Mason by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 259,087 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Legg Mason by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 618,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,223,000 after buying an additional 230,915 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Legg Mason by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 818,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,390,000 after buying an additional 178,385 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Legg Mason by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 290,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,424,000 after buying an additional 172,372 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Legg Mason by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 800,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,552,000 after buying an additional 171,076 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LM stock opened at $48.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. Legg Mason Inc has a one year low of $27.39 and a one year high of $50.70.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $753.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.76 million. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 8.18%. Legg Mason’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

LM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Legg Mason from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Legg Mason from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Legg Mason from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.18.

In related news, insider Legg Mason, Inc. purchased 1,681,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.11 per share, with a total value of $16,999,995.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

