Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 590,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 48,535 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.80% of Dorman Products worth $44,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Dorman Products by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Dorman Products by 6.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dorman Products by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 709,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,730,000 after acquiring an additional 329,436 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in Dorman Products by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 51,072 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 25,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Dorman Products by 10.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 110,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after acquiring an additional 10,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products stock opened at $54.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.59 and a 200-day moving average of $73.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. Dorman Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.98 and a 1-year high of $95.72.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $239.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.89 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dorman Products Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DORM shares. CL King upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

