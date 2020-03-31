Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $44.78 Million Stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,530,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,201 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.47% of NeoGenomics worth $44,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEO. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NeoGenomics by 503.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in NeoGenomics by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 297,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $8,553,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,234 shares in the company, valued at $5,616,882.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 98,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $3,027,149.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,706,760.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

NEO stock opened at $27.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average of $26.34. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 395.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $34.97.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $106.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.25 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on NeoGenomics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NeoGenomics from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.43.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

