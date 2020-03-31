Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $44.83 Million Holdings in Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,445 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.57% of Independent Bank worth $44,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INDB. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 57,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 158,819 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,023,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,894,000 after purchasing an additional 150,695 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $10,994,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,222,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,781,000 after purchasing an additional 112,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 58,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INDB stock opened at $64.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Independent Bank Corp has a twelve month low of $50.45 and a twelve month high of $87.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.02). Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $133.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million. On average, analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

INDB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. G.Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Gabelli assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Independent Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.67.

In other Independent Bank news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,500 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $114,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,075,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

