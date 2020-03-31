Barclays Trims Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Target Price to $100.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $130.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.31% from the stock’s current price.

BYND has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Meat and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $134.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.85.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $66.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.69 and a 200 day moving average of $101.06. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $239.71.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.52 million. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total value of $890,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,688 shares in the company, valued at $23,890,480.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,470,332.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth $407,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 67,503 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth $29,537,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. 29.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

