Beacon Price Hits $0.0473 on Exchanges (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $57,281.59 and approximately $247.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for $0.0473 or 0.00000738 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00340073 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00420865 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00020154 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006035 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000235 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 48.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,344,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,212,150 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1.

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

