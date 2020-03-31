Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Nomura

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Nomura from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Nomura’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.06.

Shares of BBY opened at $59.75 on Tuesday. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $91.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $60,132.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,352.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly sold 21,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,195,389.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 497,196 shares in the company, valued at $27,057,406.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,287 shares of company stock worth $3,446,909 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 3,234.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,132,941 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $362,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,714,964 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $325,549,000 after acquiring an additional 43,226 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,337,961 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $293,073,000 after acquiring an additional 329,043 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,080,001 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $270,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

