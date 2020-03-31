BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires New Shares in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,824 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,847,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1,041.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 315 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 415 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 20,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 406 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $332,601.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,302.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE opened at $56.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.00. Expedia Group Inc has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

Several brokerages have commented on EXPE. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Expedia Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.89.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

