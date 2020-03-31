BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $25.09 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 359,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $25,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 203,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,204,000 after buying an additional 21,135 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 874,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,932,000 after buying an additional 193,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,622,000. 55.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The firm has a market cap of $156.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.