BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 15,844 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,844 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $5,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 19.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

NYSE TSM opened at $47.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $60.64. The firm has a market cap of $248.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.40%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. China Renaissance Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Macquarie lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.