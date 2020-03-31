Binance USD (BUSD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $57.79 Million

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $187.83 million and $57.79 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00015550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00051638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000758 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $269.34 or 0.04187374 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00067173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00037455 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006353 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010651 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Binance USD

BUSD is a token. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 187,790,574 tokens. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @

.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

Binance USD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

