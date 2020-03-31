BitBar (BTB) 1-Day Volume Reaches $134.00

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 31st. One BitBar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.35 or 0.00021085 BTC on popular exchanges including Novaexchange and Cryptopia. During the last week, BitBar has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. BitBar has a total market cap of $61,051.97 and $134.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13,121.24 or 2.05542254 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Ethereum Dark (ETHD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000673 BTC.

About BitBar

BitBar (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 45,358 coins. The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB. The official website for BitBar is bitbar.co.

Buying and Selling BitBar

BitBar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBar using one of the exchanges listed above.

