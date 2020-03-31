BitCoen (BEN) Price Tops $0.0127 on Top Exchanges

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. In the last week, BitCoen has traded up 42% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCoen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000197 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin and BitFlip. BitCoen has a total market capitalization of $88,782.80 and approximately $108.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.04 or 0.02624718 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000067 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,360.70 or 0.98765629 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 39.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000440 BTC.

BitCoen is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen. The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen.

BitCoen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

