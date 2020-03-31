Bitcore 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $96.00 (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. During the last week, Bitcore has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00002773 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, Exrates, QBTC and HitBTC. Bitcore has a total market cap of $3.16 million and $96.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,440.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.74 or 0.02076572 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.05 or 0.03416814 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00611140 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00016194 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00745470 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00076862 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00024967 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00482851 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015524 BTC.

Bitcore Coin Profile

Bitcore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,170,921 coins and its circulating supply is 17,669,962 coins. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Exrates, Bit-Z, Trade Satoshi, QBTC, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

