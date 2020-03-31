Bitfex (BFX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $155.00

Bitfex (CURRENCY:BFX) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 31st. One Bitfex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges including ProBit Exchange and VinDAX. Over the last seven days, Bitfex has traded 178.5% higher against the US dollar. Bitfex has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $155.00 worth of Bitfex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015657 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.55 or 0.02571304 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00194612 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00045487 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 91.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00033343 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Bitfex

Bitfex’s launch date was August 10th, 2016. Bitfex’s total supply is 119,393,764 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,193,764 tokens. Bitfex’s official message board is medium.com/idap-io. Bitfex’s official website is bitfex.com. Bitfex’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitfex is /r/idapio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitfex

Bitfex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitfex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitfex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitfex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

