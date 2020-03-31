BitTube (TUBE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2,129.00

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 31st. BitTube has a market cap of $993,976.08 and $2,129.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, Livecoin, Bittrex and Upbit. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitTube alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00745470 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007438 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000089 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 249,016,229 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp.

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, TradeOgre, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.