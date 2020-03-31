BLAST (BLAST) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 31st. BLAST has a market capitalization of $8,014.50 and approximately $1.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLAST coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. During the last seven days, BLAST has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005482 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000139 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000120 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000094 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 41,435,800 coins. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

