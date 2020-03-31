Blocktix 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.00 (TIX)

Blocktix (CURRENCY:TIX) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 31st. In the last week, Blocktix has traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar. Blocktix has a total market capitalization of $74,701.55 and approximately $1.00 worth of Blocktix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocktix token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.06 or 0.02578853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00196363 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00045676 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00035131 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Blocktix Profile

Blocktix launched on July 7th, 2017. Blocktix’s total supply is 62,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Blocktix’s official Twitter account is @blocktix and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blocktix is /r/blocktix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocktix’s official website is blocktix.io.

Buying and Selling Blocktix

Blocktix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocktix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocktix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocktix using one of the exchanges listed above.

