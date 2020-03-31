BLOCKv Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $2.01 million and $480,805.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLOCKv token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, Upbit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last week, BLOCKv has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 53.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.02577517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00196345 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00045688 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00035164 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv was first traded on October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, OKEx, Ethfinex, IDEX, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

