BMO Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:BPET) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 3.92 Per Share

BMO Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:BPET) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.92 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This is an increase from BMO Private Equity Trust’s previous dividend of $3.87. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON BPET traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 286 ($3.76). 55,946 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 347.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 363.51. BMO Private Equity Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 3.77 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 414.19 ($5.45). The firm has a market cap of $206.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18.

