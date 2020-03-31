BOScoin (BOS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.08 Million

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 31st. One BOScoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges including GDAC, CoinBene and Kucoin. Over the last week, BOScoin has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $8,003.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BOScoin

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kucoin and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

