BRAMBLES LTD/S (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Conviction-Buy

BRAMBLES LTD/S (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised BRAMBLES LTD/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised BRAMBLES LTD/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised BRAMBLES LTD/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised BRAMBLES LTD/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS BXBLY opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average is $15.98. BRAMBLES LTD/S has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $18.39.

BRAMBLES LTD/S Company Profile

Brambles Limited provides supply-chain logistics solutions based on the provision of reusable pallets, crates, and containers for shared use by various participants in the supply chain. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India; and IFCO segments.

