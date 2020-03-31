Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires 8,485 Shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Capital World Investors raised its position in New York Times by 328.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,285,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,974 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in New York Times by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,740,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,214 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in New York Times by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 13,922,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,895,000 after purchasing an additional 555,505 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in New York Times by 617.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 565,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,200,000 after purchasing an additional 486,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in New York Times by 833.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 517,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,633,000 after purchasing an additional 461,614 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYT stock opened at $31.93 on Tuesday. New York Times Co has a fifty-two week low of $26.13 and a fifty-two week high of $40.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 0.81.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $508.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.10 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that New York Times Co will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NYT shares. Cfra upped their target price on New York Times from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New York Times currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

