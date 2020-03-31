Brinker Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 195.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $763,460,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 1,261,194 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 603,340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $139,776,000 after buying an additional 275,613 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $55,117,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 303,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $70,244,000 after acquiring an additional 147,283 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $24,997,277.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,842.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,514 shares of company stock valued at $47,186,413 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LULU. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, February 21st. Argus dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $273.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, February 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.91.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $193.94 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $266.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.70 and a 200-day moving average of $216.78. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 16.22%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

