Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $290.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AVGO. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $240.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $331.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $264.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.69. The company has a market cap of $92.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total value of $14,595,164.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 420,938 shares of company stock worth $121,050,177. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 128.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 62.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.