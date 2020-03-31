Bytom (BTM) Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. During the last week, Bytom has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0568 or 0.00000883 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, CoinEgg, ZB.COM and RightBTC. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $56.90 million and $15.25 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00610684 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00016220 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007789 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000593 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, HitBTC, EXX, Cryptopia, LBank, CoinEx, RightBTC, BigONE, Huobi, OKEx, CoinTiger, Neraex, Gate.io, Bibox, Kucoin, BitMart, OTCBTC, FCoin and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

