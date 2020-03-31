Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Cabaletta Bio stock opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. Cabaletta Bio has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $19.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.57.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells that produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

