Canadian Natural Resources Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 13,546 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 640% compared to the typical volume of 1,830 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,474,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,887,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,290,000 after acquiring an additional 242,569 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 7,433.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 100,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 26,031 shares in the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNQ. Morgan Stanley lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Tudor Pickering raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wood & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $55.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

Shares of CNQ stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.55. 23,796,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,857,716. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $32.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.25.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.3175 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 55.95%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

