Capital Wealth Planning LLC Raises Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 664.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,389 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,955 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.2% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $54,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,467,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Microsoft by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 95,879 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 501,911 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,781,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,089,000. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft stock opened at $160.23 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $116.13 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.09. The company has a market cap of $1,212.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.42.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

