Capricoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9,215.00 (CPC)

Capricoin (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Capricoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0180 or 0.00000282 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. In the last week, Capricoin has traded up 528.7% against the dollar. Capricoin has a market capitalization of $35,746.34 and approximately $9,215.00 worth of Capricoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Capricoin

Capricoin (CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2015. Capricoin’s total supply is 200,995,023 coins and its circulating supply is 1,990,045 coins. The official website for Capricoin is capricoin.org. Capricoin’s official Twitter account is @CapricoinSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Capricoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/CPC.

Buying and Selling Capricoin

Capricoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Capricoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Capricoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Capricoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

