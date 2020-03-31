Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) Short Interest Up 8.7% in March

Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,152,400 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the February 27th total of 1,980,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,178,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 455.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caretrust REIT alerts:

CTRE stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.79. 1,566,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,953. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Caretrust REIT has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $25.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. This is a boost from Caretrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 66.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTRE shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Caretrust REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Caretrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caretrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.