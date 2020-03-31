Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Short Interest Update

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,193,600 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the February 27th total of 10,290,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

CX stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.12. 21,668,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,673,258. Cemex SAB de CV has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $5.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CX. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CX shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Cemex SAB de CV in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Cemex SAB de CV from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.14.

About Cemex SAB de CV

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

