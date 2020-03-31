Centrality (CENNZ) Price Down 9.4% This Week

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Centrality token can currently be purchased for $0.0515 or 0.00000800 BTC on exchanges including UEX, Cryptopia and HitBTC. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $43.43 million and approximately $74,516.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Centrality has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 53.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.02577517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00196345 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00045688 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00035164 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Centrality Token Profile

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 842,521,184 tokens. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Centrality Token Trading

Centrality can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

