Chainlink Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for about $2.26 or 0.00035378 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Huobi, Kyber Network and OKEx. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $789.28 million and approximately $238.98 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 52.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015810 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.40 or 0.02579092 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00196182 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00045864 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00106801 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink launched on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract.

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), COSS, Gate.io, Radar Relay, Coinbase, Binance, Mercatox, OKEx, IDEX, Kyber Network and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

