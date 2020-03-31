Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.63), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $24.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 million. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 44.72%.

Shares of NASDAQ CSSE opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.72. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $12.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.46.

CSSE has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

