China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Announces Earnings Results

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $2.90, MarketWatch Earnings reports. China Yuchai International had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 22.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

CYD stock opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. China Yuchai International has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $18.51. The firm has a market cap of $369.77 million, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.85.

CYD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Yuchai International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of China Yuchai International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

