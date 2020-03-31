Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) Short Interest Up 13.6% in March

Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,920,500 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the February 27th total of 4,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 641,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days. Approximately 14.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CHH stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.25. The stock had a trading volume of 765,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,199. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $46.25 and a twelve month high of $109.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.70.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $268.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.44 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 249.37% and a net margin of 19.99%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Choice Hotels International from $109.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Choice Hotels International from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Choice Hotels International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth $302,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth $1,531,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 36.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 430,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,334,000 after purchasing an additional 115,877 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

