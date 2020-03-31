Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,981,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,236 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.62% of Church & Dwight worth $279,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $64.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.39. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.87%.

In related news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,214.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.46.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

