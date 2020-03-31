Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Short Interest Up 18.0% in March

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,140,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the February 27th total of 6,900,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Shares of CHD stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,336,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,612. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $80.99. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.34.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.87%.

In other news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at $107,214.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 39,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,028,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,319,000 after purchasing an additional 124,043 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,179,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 7,729.4% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHD. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.46.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

