Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Short Interest Up 15.0% in March

Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,048,900 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the February 27th total of 4,390,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

NYSE CI traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $177.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,427,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,118. Cigna has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $224.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cigna will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $1,515,811.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,803,862.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $4,257,610.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,521,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,397 shares of company stock valued at $14,922,093. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $12,552,310,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $778,675,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,414,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,152,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,181 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,825 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,153,000 after acquiring an additional 824,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 894,988 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $183,014,000 after purchasing an additional 737,631 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.80.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

