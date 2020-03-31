Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Stock Position Lifted by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,512 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned 0.11% of Cimarex Energy worth $6,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 44,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.63. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cimarex Energy Co has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $72.46.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.94%.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Jorden purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.28 per share, with a total value of $162,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 24,971 shares of company stock valued at $440,279 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XEC shares. Bank of America cut Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays upgraded Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cimarex Energy from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.47.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

