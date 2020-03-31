Citigroup Upgrades ANSELL LTD/S (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) to “Buy”

ANSELL LTD/S (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ANSLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ANSELL LTD/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ANSELL LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get ANSELL LTD/S alerts:

ANSLY opened at $71.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.31 and its 200-day moving average is $77.51. ANSELL LTD/S has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $89.38.

ANSELL LTD/S Company Profile

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean, and North America. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment offers a range of surgical and examination gloves covering various applications; and healthcare safety devices and active infection protection products for healthcare patients.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSELL LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSELL LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.