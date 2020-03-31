Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Short Interest Update

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,128,200 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the February 27th total of 7,120,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NYSE CFG traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,219,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,111,621. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.52. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.56.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $99,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,899.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $98,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,888.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,956,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,128,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

