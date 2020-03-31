Civic (CVC) Trading Down 2.6% Over Last Week

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. During the last seven days, Civic has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Civic has a total market cap of $12.55 million and $6.25 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic token can now be bought for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000291 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Binance, Poloniex and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Civic alerts:

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 53.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.02577517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00196345 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00045688 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00035164 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, COSS, IDEX, Mercatox, Huobi, Gate.io, Livecoin, Upbit, Kucoin, GOPAX, Poloniex, Bittrex, Kyber Network, OKEx, ABCC, HitBTC, Radar Relay, Binance and Vebitcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.