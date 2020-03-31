Cloudflare Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NET)

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 11,776 call options on the company. This is an increase of 270% compared to the average volume of 3,182 call options.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Uv Partners Iv Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $45,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,107,852 shares of company stock worth $47,702,433 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,717,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,708 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,419,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NET traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.48. 5,566,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.61. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.22 and a quick ratio of 8.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.42.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $83.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.12 million. Research analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $22.50 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

